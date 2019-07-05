HDFC wants NCLT to keep Jet office out of resolution plan

Jet Airways aircrafts (File Photo | Reuters)



HDFC Bank on Thursday moved the NCLT to keep certain properties occupied by Jet Airways in Mumbai out of the insolvency proceedings of the airline. In its plea, the bank said these assets should not be made part of the corporate insolvency resolution process as it does not belong to the company.

Parts of it were initially mortgaged to the HDFC Bank and have since been conveyed in favour of the bank, legal representatives of HDFC bank told the court. The plea will be heard on Friday.

Under Section 18 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, it is clarified that upon initiation of insolvency proceedings, the court-appointed interim resolution professional may take control of the companies assets, excluding “assets owned by a third party in possession of the corporate debtor held under trust or under contractual arrangements including bailment”.

The NCLT on June 20 admitted the SBI’s petition to initiate corporate insolvency proceedings against the grounded airline. Ashish Chhawchharia, the interim resolution professional, had invited all parties to submit their claims by July 4. According to the NCLT order, the SBI has outstanding working capital debt to the tune of over `460 crore from Jet Airways.