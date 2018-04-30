HDFC Q4 net profit rises 39% to Rs 2,846.22 crore

HDFC reported a 39% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter to Rs 2,846.22 crore as compared to Rs 2,044 crore

India’s biggest privater sector mortgage lender HDFC reported a 39% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter to Rs 2,846.22 crore as compared to Rs 2,044 crore a year-ago. Earlier, a Reuters poll had estimated a 20.5% growth in net profit to Rs 2,464 crore. The bank’s total income came in at Rs 9,633.89 crore, the poll estimated as against Rs 8,514.5 crore in the year ago period. In the year-ago period, NII stood at Rs 2,852 crore, as the company had made a one-time gain of stake sale in its life insurance subsidiary. Updates to follow…