HDFC has increased its retail prime lending rate by 25 basis points to a minimum of 9.20%.

Written by FE Bureau
HDFC, PNB hike lending rates
PNB increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenures.

Housing finance major HDFC and state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday announced up to 25-bps increase in their lending rates, making their new and old loans expensive for consumers. The revised rates would be effective from March 1.

PNB increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenures. The benchmark one-year MCLR, used to price most of consumer loans such as auto, personal and home, has been revised upwards to 8.5% from 8.4%, the lender said in an exchange filing.

HDFC increased its retail prime lending rate on housing loans, on which its adjustable rate home loans are benchmarked, by 25 basis points, with effect from March 1, the mortgage lender said in a statement.

banking sector

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 04:00 IST