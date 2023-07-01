HDFC-HDFC Bank set July 13 as record date

HDFC Bank has approved its merger with HDFC effective July 1. The board of directors of HDFC Bank in consultation with the board of directors of HDFC have fixed July 13 as the record date.

July 13 is the record date for continuation of warrants of HDFC Limited in the name of HDFC Bank. Transfer of non-convertible debentures of HDFC Limited in the name of HDFC Bank will be undertaken on July 12. On July 7, there will be transfer of commercial papers of HDFC Limited in the name of HDFC Bank.

Close on the heels of Deepak Parekh’s retirement announcement in his letter to shareholders, the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank approved the appointment of Keki M. Mistry as an Additional and Non-Executive (NonIndependent) Director of the Bank, with effect from June 30, 2023, liable to retire by rotation.

The board also approved Renu Karnad as Additional and Non-Executive (Non-Independent) Director of the Bank, with effect from the effective date of the composite scheme of amalgamation inter alia of Housing Development Finance Corporation with the Bank.

V Srinivasa Rangan has been recommended for appointment as an Executive Director (i.e., Whole-time Director) of the Bank for three years from such date or such other period as may be approved by RBI and subsequently by the shareholders of the Bank.

All appointments are subject to the approval of the shareholders of HDFC Bank.