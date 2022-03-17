HDFC Bank’s total business in Karnataka tops Rs 2 lakh crore; bank to hire 1,500 more employees

HDFC said its total advances in the state stood at Rs 73,655 crore and its total deposits in Karnataka were at Rs 1.39 lakh crore at the end of the first half of financial year 2022.

HDFC Bank’s total business crossed Rs 2 lakh crore in Karnataka in the first six months of the financial year 2022, making it the largest private sector bank in the state in terms of overall business volume. Total business includes the bank’s total advances as well as its total deposits. The lender also said earlier this week that it will hire 1,500 employees in the state in the coming year and plans to add another 130 branches in Karnataka, taking the total to 450 branches.

HDFC Bank said its total advances in the state stood at Rs 73,655 crore at the end of September 30, 2021, and included loans to retail, corporate, MSME and microfinance customers. The bank has a market share of 9% in total advances in Karnataka. While its total deposits in Karnataka were at Rs 1.39 lakh crore at the end of the first half of the financial year 2022.

“Karnataka continues to remain a strategic market for our bank and we are committed to expand our business in the state further. We have been supporting local businesses and households even during the period of pandemic as is evident from the growth in our total business over the last 12 months,” Ahmed Zackaria, Retail Branch Banking Head, Karnataka at HDFC Bank said.

“We continue to be the largest private sector bank in Karnataka making quality banking products and services available in every corner of the state,” he added. HDFC started its operations in the state in 1996, two years after its inception. It first opened a branch in capital city Bengaluru and now has branches in 122 cities/towns of the state. It also has 1172 ATMs and 92 CDMs.