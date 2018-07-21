HDFC Bank reports 18.2% rise in net profit to Rs 4,601.4 crore on-year, key figures in a nutshell

Earlier, is a Reuters poll had indicated that the bank will post a 23% rise in its June quarter net profit to Rs 4,785.3 crore on stable asset quality and interest income.

HDFC Bank Q1 results: India’s second largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has reported a 18.2% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 4,601.4 crore, missing street estimates. Earlier, is a Reuters poll had indicated that the bank will post a 23% rise in its June quarter net profit to Rs 4,785.3 crore on stable asset quality and interest income. The Bank’s total income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 came in at Rs 26,367 crore implying a healthy growth of nearly 19% from 22,185.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Earlier, brokerages had indicated that the bank to report stable rise in advances of about 20% along with healthy NIM margins. We take a closer look at the results, and bring you key figures in a nutshell.

HDFC Bank Q1 results: Key figures in a nutshell