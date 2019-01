HDFC Bank Q3 net profit up 20.3% on-year to Rs 5,586 crore; key figures in a nutshell

HDFC Bank’s net profit rose by 20.3% on-year to Rs 5,586 crore. (Image: PTI)

India’s major private sector lender HDFC Bank has reported a 20.3% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 5,586 crore for the October-December period, in line with street estimates. A CNBC TV18 poll had earlier estimated net profit at Rs 5,589.20 crore. The bank has reported a 26% on-year rise in total income to Rs 30,811.30 crore, as compared to Rs 24,450.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Notably, the asset quality has been stable for the bank, with gross non-performing assets at 1.38% of gross advances as on December 31,2018, as against 1.33% as on September 30, 2018 and 1.29% as on December 31, 2017. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell.

HDFC Bank Q3 results: Key figures in a nutshell