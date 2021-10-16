HDFC Bank Q2 consolidated profit rises 18 pc to Rs 9,096 cr

On a standalone basis, after providing Rs 3,048.3 crore for taxation, it earned a net profit of Rs 8,834.3 crore, an increase of 17.6 per cent over the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,096 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.
The country’s biggest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,703 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
- HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, IRCTC among 324 stocks to hit 52-week highs on BSE; 21 shares hit 52-week lows
- HDFC Bank, RIL, Avenue Supermarts, Federal Bank, Tech Mahindra, Birla Corp, Dhanlaxmi Bank stocks in focus
- Nifty upside may be capped at 16950-17000, Bank Nifty at 36300-36400; Buy these 3 stocks for gains
Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 41,436.36 crore from Rs 38,438.47 crore in July-September 2020, HDFC Bank said in a statement.
On a standalone basis, after providing Rs 3,048.3 crore for taxation, it earned a net profit of Rs 8,834.3 crore, an increase of 17.6 per cent over the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The bank had earned a net profit Rs 7,513.1 crore on standalone basis in the same quarter a year ago, the statement said.
Total income (standalone) grew to Rs 38,754.16 crore in the second quarter of FY2022 from Rs 36,069.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.