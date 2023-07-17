HDFC Bank Q1FY24 profit rises 29.1% to Rs 12,370.38 crore

HDFC Bank recorded total interest earned during the quarter ended June 2023 at Rs 51,168.14 crore, up 37.3 per cent in comparison to Rs 37,273.81 crore during the same quarter last year.

HDFC Bank on Monday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 12,370.38 crore. Image: Reuters

HDFC Bank on Monday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 12,370.38 crore, up 29.1 per cent as against Rs 9,579.11 crore during Q1FY23, beating estimates. The bank which recently merged parent company HDFC into itself, recorded total interest earned during the quarter ended June 2023 at Rs 51,168.14 crore, up 37.3 per cent in comparison to Rs 37,273.81 crore during the same quarter last year. According to CNBC TV18 estimates, HDFC Bank was expected to post a profit of Rs 11,433.5 crore, and NII at Rs 23,922.6 crore during the quarter.

