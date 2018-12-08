HDFC Bank hikes short-term MCLRs by 5 bps

By: | Published: December 8, 2018 3:23 AM

HDFC Bank has hiked its short-term MCLR rates consecutively for the past four months.

Headline deposits for the bank grew 20.9% year-on-year this quarter.

HDFC Bank on Friday hiked its marginal cost of funds lending rate (MCLR) to 8.40%, 8.45% and 8.55% for the one, three- and six-month tenures, respectively. The hike for all buckets was 5 basis points. HDFC Bank has hiked its short-term MCLR rates consecutively for the past four months.

However, the private sector lender left the benchmark one-year MCLR unchanged at 8.70%.

ICICI Bank — India’s second largest private sector bank — had on December 1, hiked short-term MCLR rates by 10 bps to 8.55%, 8.6% and 8.75% for its one, three and six-month tenures, respectively.

Industry experts have been pointing out that banks’ spreads on loans over deposits have expanded to a two-year high at 3.4%, led by an improvement in the current account savings account (CASA) ratio. The past 4-5 months have seen an increase in the MCLR rates leading to a hike in the deposit rates as well, data from RBI shows.

The spreads of HDFC Bank might see further improvement with its cost of funds seeing a decline over two years to 4.82% in September against 5.91%  in 2016.

Headline deposits for the bank grew 20.9% year-on-year this quarter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. HDFC Bank hikes short-term MCLRs by 5 bps
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition