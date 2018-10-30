HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to retain Aditya Puri as MD & CEO for two more years

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 2:53 AM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its approval to reappoint Aditya Puri as managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank till October 2020.

RBI, RBI NEWS, latest news, important newsThe shareholders had already approved his appointment in 2015 for five years subject to RBI approval.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its approval to reappoint Aditya Puri as managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank till October 2020.

“The Reserve Bank of India, vide its letter dated October 22, 2018, has accorded its approval to HDFC Bank Ltd. for reappointment of Mr. Aditya Puri, as MD & CEO of the Bank, from November 1, 2018 to October 26, 2020 (i.e. till the date of his attaining age of 70 years),” the bank said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The shareholders had already approved his appointment in 2015 for five years subject to RBI approval.

