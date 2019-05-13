HDFC announces dividend of Rs 17.50 per share; profit up in Q4

The board of mortgage lender HDFC on Monday recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for the shareholders. HDFC posted a 26.87 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,861.1 crore for the March quarter, beating the street estimates. The lender had reported a profit of Rs 2,256.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated a profit of Rs 2,576.2 crore. The net interest income (NII) rose by 6 per cent to Rs 3,163 crore as against Rs 2,649 crore in the fourth quarter of FY18, the company said in a regulatory filing. The loan book stood at \u00a0Rs 4,06,607 crore as against Rs 3,62,811 crore in the previous year in Q4FY19. The total income climbed to Rs 11,586.58 crore in the quarter ended March, as compared to Rs 9,322.36 crore in the same period of the previous year. HDFC recorded loan book growth at 15 per cent. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 1.18 per cent as against 1.22 per cent quarter-on-quarter, the company said. HDFC also said that nearly 18 per cent of the total loans was given to the lower income groups and economically weaker sections of the society. The individual GNPA stood at 70 basis points. The non-individual NPAs was recorded at 2.34 per cent. The net interest margins (NIMs) were at 3.3 per cent as against 3.5 percent in the last quarter. The spreads were at 2.30 percent versus 2.26 percent in the last quarter, the mortgage lender also said in an exchange filing. Also read: NCLT rejects ICICI Bank\u2019s plea for insolvency proceedings against Era Infra amid \u201cduplicacy\u201d of claims The HDFC board also approved an issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. The shares of HDFC were trading at Rs 1,960.55, up 29.40 points, 1.52 per cent on NSE at the time of reporting.