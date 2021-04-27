HDFC AMC Q4 PAT up 27% to Rs 316 crore

Total income rose by 21.34 per cent to Rs 545.57 crore from Rs 449.62 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Tuesday reported a 26.52 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 316.08 crore for the three months to March 2021.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 249.83 crore in the same period a year ago, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The board of directors have proposed a final dividend of Rs 34 per equity share (face value of Rs 5 each) for the year ended March 31, 2021. This is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

For the year ended March 2021, the company’s profit after tax climbed to Rs 1,325.76 crore from Rs 1,262.41 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 2,201.74 crore from Rs 2,143.43 crore in 2019-20.

The company’s assets under management rose 12 per cent to Rs 4,15,600 crore as of end-March, compared to Rs 3,69,800 crore in March 2020, giving it a market share of 12.9 per cent.