HDFC AMC net profit jumps 15% to Rs 206 crore

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 2:59 AM

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) posted a 15% increase in its net profit at `205.9 crore for the three months ended September on the back of similar growth in revenues. Revenue of HDFC AMC for the quarter rose 13% to `515.3 crore.

While the operating profit for the quarter was `262.3 crore compared to `236.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, an increase of 11%. HDFC AMC’s total assets under management (AUM) were `2.92 lakh crore as on September 30, 2018 compared to `2.68 lakh crore the same period a year ago – a growth of 9% with 13.3% market share in total AUM across MFs.

AUM in actively managed equity oriented funds – i.e. equity oriented total AUM excluding arbitrage funds and index funds – grew to `1. 47 lakh crore as on September 30, 2018 from `1.22 lakh crore as on September 30, 2017 – a growth of over 20% and a market share of 16%, making the company largest equity MF manager.

HDFC AMC has 51.9% in equity, 32.3% in debt, 15.6% in liquid funds and 0.2% in others segments as on September 30, 2018. On the other hand, overall industry has 44.4% in equity, 33.3% in debt, 17.9% in liquid funds and 4.4% in other segments. The company also added that, 3.23 million systematic transactions with a value of `1,147 crore processed in September 2018.
The data from Amfi show that contribution of SIPs in September is highest at `7,727 crore for the industry.

