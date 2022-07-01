HCL Technologies bags Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2022 in healthcare and life sciences category

HCL Technologies was recognised at Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2022, for innovation and implementing customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. HCL Tech bagged Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Healthcare and Life Sciences (global winner) and the 2022 UK Microsoft Partner of the Year Award (country winner). The IT company was also named a finalist in the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Internet of Things (domain finalist).

“These awards are a testament to the commitment to our CloudSMART strategy as a key pillar of our ecosystem and partnership with Microsoft, aimed at delivering value for our clients through industry-leading innovation and transformation on the Microsoft cloud,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, and Head, Ecosystems, HCL Technologies.

The Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. More than 3,900 nominations were filed from 100+ countries worldwide, for the annual Awards. Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually before the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

“These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I am continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact on their customers,” said Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft.

The HCL Microsoft Ecosystem Unit enables organizations to transform into more agile and adaptive enterprises with a focus on maximizing business value from industry leading innovation and transformation on the Microsoft cloud.