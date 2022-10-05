HCLTech to hire 1,000 people as it expands operations in Brazil

Noida-based IT services major HCLTech plans to hire 1,000 people in Brazil in the next two years and will also open a new technology centre in Campinas as part of its expansion in the region.



HCLTech said it is scaling up its operations in Brazil to serve its growing local and global client base across industries. The company will hire local IT talent to develop and deliver next-generation technology solutions and services across digital, engineering, and cloud. In line with its hybrid operating model, HCLTech said it will embrace an agile workplace.



“We are committed to delivering technology-driven differentiated solutions to our clients’ increasing demands for digital transformation,” said Anil Ganjoo, chief growth officer, Americas and Executive Sponsor, Brazil, HCLTech. “Our commitment to Brazil is part of our long-term strategic plan in the country, which includes supercharging progress for our clients, partners, people and communities in this region of significant importance.”

HCL has been investing in creating local talent availability across the globe in countries where it operates. Brazil is among the fast-growing or new frontier countries that HCLTech has identified. The other new frontier countries include Iberia (Spain and Portugal), Mexico, Taiwan, Vietnam, South Korea, and the Middle East.

“The growth strategy in all these countries will be driven by local geographic leadership coordinating the ongoing effort of the vertical sales, technology practice, and service-led delivery organizations. This strategy will be amply supported through various other initiatives, including local delivery centers, talent localization, and local market partnerships with consultants and other service providers,” HCLTech said in its annual report 2022.



Fabiano Funari, country head, Brazil, HCLTech, said the company is committed to becoming the “preferred digital partner” for clients in Brazil by delivering the best technology solutions to help local and global clients on their technology journeys. “We are also committed to developing the new generation of technology talent,” he said.