HCL Tech, Finastra expand partnership to drive financial transformation in S Korea, Taiwan

By:
September 15, 2021 2:39 PM

IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has expanded its partnership with Finastra, a software vendor working in the financial services industry, to drive digital transformation in South Korea and Taiwan.

As part of the engagement, HCL Technologies will use its digital transformation and service capabilities to bring two of Finastra’s strategic products – Fusion Cash Management and Fusion Summit – to the financial services ecosystem in the region, a statement said.

Fusion Cash Management powers the digital corporate banking experience for financial institutions globally, while Fusion Summit offers a functionally rich core trading solution for capital markets, it added.

”Expanding our association with HCL will bring substantial benefits for financial services institutions in South Korea and Taiwan, which are looking to take the next technological step in cash management and capital markets,” Finastra Senior Vice President and Global Head of Partners and Ecosystem Denise Parker said.

HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President Sanjay Gupta said this partnership is not only a testament to HCL Technologies’ strong relationship with Finastra but also its growing presence in South Korea and Taiwan.

“Finastra’s strategic solutions coupled with HCL’s deep industry experience will help institutions adapt and succeed in the changing ecosystem. This partnership will help HCL further accelerate its strategic presence in South Korea and Taiwan while strengthening its long-standing relationship with Finastra,” he added.

