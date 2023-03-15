HCC-MEIL joint venture wins Rs 3,681-crore order for bullet train station

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), in a joint venture with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL), has won a ₹3,681-crore contract for the construction of the proposed bullet train’s Bandra Kurla Complex station.

The contract for the only underground on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor was awarded by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL).

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) bullet train station is planned at a depth of about 24 metre below the ground level. The station, which will have a total of three floors, will be developed over a cumulative floor area of about 200,000 square metre and will house amenities, including waiting areas, a business-class lounge, a nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, and information kiosks.

The station will have six platforms, and each platform is about 414 metre, sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train. The station will have connectivity with the metro and road transport.

HCC’s entry into building a high-speed bullet train station represents a significant opportunity for the company to expand its portfolio and establish a foothold in the high-speed rail construction industry. This new project allows HCC to leverage its expertise in constructing large-scale infrastructure projects and apply it to a cutting-edge transportation system, HCC said in a statement.

The contract also includes building a retrieval shaft on the eastern end for the removal of the tunnel boring machine (TBM), architectural finishing, all mechanical, electrical and plumping works, and testing and commissioning.

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

initiated India’s first bullet train project, connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The train will cover the 508-km route in under three hours, with a top speed of 350 km per hour. The project is being financed by Japan, which will provide India with a loan of `88,000 crore.