Havells introduces STADx, a smart range of switchgear devices

With multifunctional capabilities, the advanced version of Havells STADx offers real-time monitoring status and facilitate pro-active maintenance of the device, he added.

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Wednesday announced the launch of STADx, a smart range of switchgear. The technologically advanced range with miniature circuit breaker (MCB) and Distribution Board (DB) provides multiple functionalities like circuit indicator and positive contact indication, Havells India President Saurabh Goel, said at a press conference here. “To address the needs of consumers for smart solutions, we have introduced the new switchgear range based on communication ready platform.

We are confident the STADx range of MCB, RCCB and DB with its versatile features and functions will contribute significantly in providing operational ease and convenience in hotels, office premises and residence,” Goel said. Havells has launched its latest switchgear STADx, to enhance performance in order to meet the operational challenges with smart monitoring and user-friendly features, he said. With multifunctional capabilities, the advanced version of Havells STADx offers real-time monitoring status and facilitate pro-active maintenance of the device, he added.

According to him, with advanced programming of load cycle and efficient energy management, the range is aiming to minimise energy wastage and improve sustainability. “Designed to meet the modern needs, the advanced range will enhance safety with flag indication features along with providing ease of usage with its user-friendly features as well,” Goel said.