Haryana to implement Logistics and Warehouse Policy: Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel

The Haryana government would soon implement a Logistics and Warehouse Policy to give further boost to the sector, the state’s Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel said here today.

In addition, to further develop manufacturing and skill development under MSME sector, tool rooms/technology centres would be set up in Industrial Model Township, Rohtak, with an investment of Rs 100 crore, Goel said. He said the state is planning to develop north India’s largest logistic hub in Narnaul at an estimated cost of USD 1 billion (over Rs 6,800 crore).

“Our aim is to reduce the time of transportation of goods through this multi-modal logistics hub,” he added. In addition, the state government has already set up MSME Facilitation Desks covering all 21 District Industries Centres. The facilitation desks not only provide the necessary information to the MSMEs but also facilitate them in the process of deriving benefits of various Central and state schemes, he said.

Goel said Rs 224 crore has been invested in various clusters in the state. “The Central government has highly appreciated the cluster scheme of Haryana and recognised and named it as a Model Cluster Scheme,” he further said. Goel said the state government has come up with its own mini cluster development programme which is providing 90 per cent grant-in-aid (up to Rs 2 crore project) for setting up of common facility centres. It would encourage the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the state.

Under this scheme, 23 clusters have been identified and the Detailed Project Reports for 13 clusters out of the approved 21 clusters have been accorded final approval by State Level Steering Committee (SLSC). The total proposed project cost is over Rs 43 crore with about 11598 units covered under this scheme. The minister said under the Mega Food Park Scheme (MFPS) of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI), the state government would set up a mega food park at Industrial Estate Barhi Phase III, over an area of about 75 acres with an investment of about Rs 177 crore, which would generate employment for about 12,000 people.