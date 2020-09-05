Haryana to focus on aviation as thrust sector in new industrial policy

The deputy chief minister said a series of meetings is underway to finalise new Haryana Enterprises Promotion Policy-2020. (File image)

Haryana will be the first state in the country to focus on aerospace and aviation as a thrust-sector in its new industrial policy, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday.

Chautala held a meeting with officers of various departments here regarding Haryana Enterprises Promotion Policy-2020, according to a government release here.

He informed that the state government was finalising the draft of industrial policy to promote industries in the state.

He said the new industrial policy, which is being formulated for the year 2020 to 2025, is aimed at attracting more investments into the state and create more job opportunities for youth.

The deputy chief minister said a series of meetings is underway to finalise new Haryana Enterprises Promotion Policy-2020.

In the meeting held, detailed discussions were held with senior officers of various departments so as to implement the new industrial policy by next month.

He said the government has requested MLA, MPs and all industrial associations of the state as well as national level industrial associations like FICCI, ASSOCHAM to give their suggestions for new policy by September 8.