Haryana govt to subsidise electricity rates for horticulture industry

To promote horticulture-based industries and cold supply chains in the state, the Haryana government has decided to subsidise the electricity rates for the industrial units in this sector. State’s Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said that presently Rs 8 to Rs 8.35 per unit is applicable to these industrial units listed under HT and LT category, respectively, but now Rs 2.50 and 4.50 per unit will be applicable after this decision.

“The Horticulture department will be giving the gap amount of the electricity rates as a subsidy to these units through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This will put an additional financial burden of about Rs 70 to 80 crores on the Horticulture Department. This decision will be applicable to the new financial year April 1, 2020,” he said in an official statement here.

He also informed that earlier, the electricity rates of the horticulture-based industries and cold supply chain were similar to commercial industries, but on the request of farmers and entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken this decision.