Haryana govt to subsidise electricity rates for horticulture industry

By: |
Published: December 30, 2019 8:32:10 PM

He also informed that earlier, the electricity rates of the horticulture-based industries and cold supply chain were similar to commercial industries, but on the request of farmers and entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken this decision.  

Haryana, govt, electricity rate, horticulture industryState’s Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said that presently Rs 8 to Rs 8.35 per unit is applicable to these industrial units listed under HT and LT category, respectively, but now Rs 2.50 and  4.50 per unit will be applicable after this decision.

To promote horticulture-based industries and cold supply chains in the state, the Haryana government has decided to subsidise the electricity rates for the industrial units in this sector. State’s Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said that presently Rs 8 to Rs 8.35 per unit is applicable to these industrial units listed under HT and LT category, respectively, but now Rs 2.50 and  4.50 per unit will be applicable after this decision.

“The Horticulture department will be giving the gap amount of the electricity rates as a subsidy to these units through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This will put an additional financial burden of about Rs 70 to 80 crores on the Horticulture Department. This decision will be applicable to the new financial year April 1, 2020,” he said in an official statement here.

He also informed that earlier, the electricity rates of the horticulture-based industries and cold supply chain were similar to commercial industries, but on the request of farmers and entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken this decision.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Haryana govt to subsidise electricity rates for horticulture industry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1MSME sector poised for mega transformation in 2020
2What gender parity? Share of startups led by women declined in 2019, again
3Bill Gates says these are 5 must read books to start 2020 on a good note