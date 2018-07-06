Haryana government uploads photos of VAT defaulters

Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation, Sanjeev Kaushal today said that the action has been taken on the directions of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) 2012-13. (Reuters)

The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department has identified a total of 6,091 value-added tax (VAT) dealers in the state having arrears over Rs 5 lakh and uploaded the photographs of the defaulters on its website. Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation, Sanjeev Kaushal today said that the action has been taken on the directions of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) 2012-13. It was also suggested by the PAC that the names of these defaulters should be published in the newspapers, he said.

He said that a district-wise list of 6,091 VAT dealers in the state, having arrears over Rs 5 lakh, has been prepared by the department. These included 411 dealers in district Ambala, 136 in district Bhiwani, 206 in Faridabad (East), 252 in Faridabad (West), 404 in Faridabad (North), 130 in Faridabad (South), 481 in Gurgaon (East), 275 in Gurgaon (West), 350 in Gurgaon (North), 317 in Gurgaon (South), 185 in Karnal, 125 in Kaithal, 59 in Kurukshetra, 47 in Fatehabad.

About 179 dealers in Hisar, 295 in Jhajjar, 311 in Jagadhri, 59 in Jind, 67 in Mewat, 477 in Panchkula, 26 in Palwal, 188 in Panipat, 31 in district Mahendragarh (Narnaul), 138 in Rewari, 83 in Rohtak, 126 in Sirsa and 733 in Sonepat.