After Yogi Adityanath, now Haryana sets eyes on firms looking to move out of China

China currently has a number of US, European and Japanese companies who are looking to shift plants or open additional units. (Representational Image)

The Haryana state government has set eyes on companies looking to relocate from or set up new manufacturing units in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, following in the footsteps of Yogi Adityanath’s UP state government. “Haryana has chalked out an aggressive strategy to woo the investments & companies intending to either shift from China or setting up of a new manufacturing facility in India,” Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted on Monday. The government will now reportedly hold an open house with potential investors from 3-4 PM everyday on 6th, 7th and 8th May via video conferencing and webinars, PTI reported. China currently has a number of US, European and Japanese companies who are looking to shift plants or open additional units.

The state government has also prepared a strategy to create windows in the existing state policies to ensure that those companies who wish to set up factories in Haryana are able to do so in any industrial estate of their choice, a statement said. The Haryana government is also trying to reach out to these companies to understand their individual needs in terms of land area, payment terms, incentives sought, the statement added. The state looks to offer tailor made solutions to these companies based on their requirements and feedback received.

Haryana is not the first state to offer special packages to companies who are now looking a way out of China. Earlier, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had also decided to offer a special package to investors “disenchanted” with China and looking to shift base to other countries. The BJP-led state Haryana is one of the most industrialized states in India and is also a leading agricultural producer. The state produces a number of industrial goods and it also enjoys proximity to the national capital Delhi from three sides.

India is also gearing up to attract companies out of China and the country is preparing a land pool nearly double the size of Luxembourg, Bloomberg reported unidentified sources as saying. This land includes the already earmarked industrial area in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.