Harry Potter star Emma Watson tweets support for Kathua rape victim’s lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat

The rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl from the Bakarwal tribe of Jammu and Kashmir had sparked widespread outrage in the country. (Representative image)

“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson has tweeted her support to Deepika Singh Rajawat, the lawyer representing the family of the girl who was raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

“All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat,” tweeted Watson while reacting to a Buzzfeed photo article on the lawyer.

Rajawat had claimed that she received death threats, including lawyers from the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, for representing the case.

