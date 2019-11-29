Hardeep Singh Puri’s statement on Air India privatisation ‘highly damaging’: Employees’ union

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 29, 2019 1:27:28 PM

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aviation Industry Employees' Guild said "Coming from the civil aviation minister...this statement is highly damaging, uncalled for at this stage and has massive financial implications for Air India."

Hardeep Singh Puri, civil aviation ministry, air india privatisation, air india news, aviation newsCivil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo: PTI)

Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s recent statement in Rajya Sabha that Air India will have to be closed down if not privatised is “highly damaging” and will have “massive financial implications” for the national carrier, an employees’ union said on Thursday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aviation Industry Employees’ Guild said “Coming from the civil aviation minister…this statement is highly damaging, uncalled for at this stage and has massive financial implications for Air India, as our passengers will start cancelling their flight bookings and/or prospective passengers refrain from booking seats on AI flights from March 2020 or even before.”

“Considering the tremendous repercussions the statement may have, it would be in the interest of Air India to prevail upon the Honourable Minister not only to withdraw the statement made by him but also to refrain from making any such irresponsible statements in future,” the letter said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Hardeep Singh Puri’s statement on Air India privatisation ‘highly damaging’: Employees’ union
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Supplementary demand: Capital infusion into insurers, IDBI Bank part of extra Rs 21,246 crore spend
2HDFC Bank sets up committee to find Aditya Puri’s successor
3AGR dues: GAIL, PowerGrid say they owe nothing