Hard sell: Making CRM work for marketers & salespersons

Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT (CRM) has become the system that both sellers and marketers love to hate, due to disconnected workflows, too much manual administration, and siloed data often preventing sales and marketing teams from working with each other to engage customers and drive revenue. Because of this, the experience for most salespeople is that their CRM system doesn’t help them sell—and this disconnect between sales and marketing teams is a growing challenge as the B2B buying process becomes more complex.

US enterprise software maker Oracle has a solution towards this. To help marketers execute campaigns that generate highly qualified sales opportunities and accelerate deal cycles, the company has debuted Oracle Fusion Marketing, said to be the first solution to fully automate lead generation and qualification. Part of Oracle Advertising and CX, Fusion Marketing enables marketers to easily create campaigns that span traditional marketing and advertising channels, and is the first marketing automation solution that is engineered to bypass the entire lead qualification and conversion process. Fusion Marketing uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically score leads at the account level, predict when consumers are ready to talk to a salesperson, and generate a qualified sales opportunity in any CRM system.

“It is time for our industry to think differently about marketing and sales automation so that we can transform CRM into a system that actually works for both the marketer and the salesperson,” said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience. “This is not about forecasts and rollups or a reporting tool to see how the sales force is performing, but about turning CRM into a system that helps sellers sell. A huge part of that change is bringing marketing and sales teams together and eliminating the low-value, time consuming tasks that distract from building customer relationships and closing deals. That’s why we have invested so much time engineering a system that will help marketers fully automate lead generation and qualification and get highly qualified leads to the sales team faster.”

Fusion Marketing simplifies and accelerates the creation and execution of marketing campaigns by automating the end-to-end process of lead generation and qualification. Company officials say that with Fusion Marketing, any marketer can easily build and run campaigns with consistent messages across advertising and email channels, all in a matter of minutes.