Happy Diwali for infra firms! RBI follows Modi government’s suggestions, relaxes ECB norms

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 1:51 AM

Responding to the government’s suggestion that overseas borrowing norms be relaxed, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday eased the rules under the ECB (external commercial borrowing) framework.

The new rules will make it slightly cheaper for Indian companies and banks to tap the debt markets overseas.

Responding to the government’s suggestion that overseas borrowing norms be relaxed, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday eased the rules under the ECB (external commercial borrowing) framework.

The new rules will make it slightly cheaper for Indian companies and banks to tap the debt markets overseas. In recent months, the cost of borrowings in markets abroad has gone up, partly because of the spike in interest rates in the US and also because the spreads have widened, especially for companies in the emerging markets. In September, ECB borrowings totalled $1.7 billion, far lower than the $4.8 billion raised in August. In July, the borrowings were $2.2 billion.

The central bank has reduced the minimum average maturity requirement for ECBs in the infrastructure space, raised by eligible borrowers, from currently five years to three years. The hedging rules have also been relaxed.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The RBI said in a release, the existing norms had been reviewed and amended in consultation with the government.

From now on, borrowings of above five years will be exempt from the mandatory hedging provisions. Currently, borrowings of above 10 years do not need to be hedged.

Accordingly, the RBI explained, ECBs with a minimum average maturity period of three to five years, in the infrastructure space, will have to comply with the 100% mandatory hedging requirement.

The central bank further clarified that ECBs falling under the revised criteria but raised prior to the date of this announcement will not be required to mandatorily roll-over their existing hedges. These rules are applicable to eligible borrowers raising foreign currency denominated ECBs under Track I.

On October 3, the RBI had announced liberalisation of the ECB policy for public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) for working capital purposes, wherein, the three OMCs could borrow up to $10 billion subject to conditions. Under the earlier policy, ECB could be raised for working capital purposes from direct and indirect equity holders or from a group company, provided the loan was for a minimum average maturity of five years.

Under the new provision, OMCs can raise ECB for working capital purposes with minimum average maturity period of 3/5 years from all recognized lenders under the automatic route.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Happy Diwali for infra firms! RBI follows Modi government’s suggestions, relaxes ECB norms
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition