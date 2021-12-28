Ratan Tata turns 84: Did you know Tata shares his birthday with another tycoon and a former Finance Minister?

Ratan Tata Birth Anniversary: As Ratan Tata turns 84, did you know that he shares his birthday with several other distinguished Indians?

Ratan Tata turned 84 today (December 28, 2021), and birthday wishes for the octogenarian poured in from across the country. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel tweeted, “Warm birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan Shri @RNTata2000 ji. Wishing him good health and happiness.” Besides being a respected business tycoon, Ratan Tata is known for his philanthropic nature and love for dogs. Last week on Christmas, Ratan Tata shared a heartwarming message on Instagram. “The last year yet again has been a difficult one for most of us. I wanted to take this time to extend my best wishes this festive season and hope that the coming year will bring good health and joy to those near and dear,” the post read.

As Tata turns 84, did you know that he shares his birthdate with several other distinguished Indians? Both Ratan Tata and late Dhirubhai Ambani — among the most prominent businessmen of the 20th and early 21st century — were born on December 28. Ratan Tata also shares his birthday with former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. In 2015, during the Iranshah Udvada Utsav event of the Parsi community sponsored by Cyrus S Poonwalla, Ratan Tata and Arun Jaitley cut a joint birthday cake.

The Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus also shares his birthday with former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag. Dalbir Singh Suhag, the current Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, served as the 25th Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army from 31 July 2014 to 31 December 2016. Interestingly, some other distinguished people that share the birthdate with Ratan Tata include Iron Man and Spider-Man creator Stan lee, Maggie Smith (Actress who played Prof McGonagall in Harry Potter movies), John Legend (Singer), Woodrow Wilson (28th US President), John von Neumann (Mathematician, Physicist) and Ma Anand Sheela.