Happy birthday Narayana Murthy! Journey of Infosys founder who took India’s IT talent to world

Today is the 72nd birth anniversary of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy: Today is the 72nd birth anniversary of a man who created a symbol of India’s information technology glory way back in 1981. Yes, we are talking about Narayana Murthy, and the company that he established is Infosys. It took the man himself along with six engineers in Pune to start a IT company with an initial capital of $250 that took India’s talent in Information Technology sector to the world. In the journey of 35 years, the company grew to $11.12 billion (LTM Q1 FY19 revenues) with a market capitalization of nearly $ 42.4 billion.

Narayana Murthy served Infosys CEO from 1981 to 2002 and as chairman from 2002 to 2011. It was in the year 2011, Murthy resigned from the board and became chairman Emeritus. In 2013, Narayana Murthy got appointed as Additional Director and Executive Chairman of the board for 5-year period.

Infosys is a NYSE listed global consulting and IT services company. It has over 209,000 employees.

As various accounts put together, the front room of Narayana Murthy’s home was used as the first office of the IT behemoth. The other six friends were Nandan Nilekani, N S Raghavan, S Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal, K Dinesh and Ashok Arora.

In 2018, Infosys completed 25 years of listing on the domestic stock exchanges.

About Narayana Murthy

Born on 20 August, 1946, Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, studied electrical engineering at the National Institute of Engineering, University of Mysore. Thereafter he completed his MTech at IIT, Kanpur.

Narayana Murthy’s wife Sudha Murty is a philanthropist. He has two children – a son Rohan Murty and a daughter Akshata Murthy. It was on 2013, Rohan joined Infosys as an executive assistant to his father. Rohan left Infosys on 14 June 2014.