Handset makers may need to disclose data capability soon

Amid grievances of consumers related to internet speeds, the government is mulling a proposal to make it mandatory for mobile phone makers to disclose the upload and download speed capacities of their devices to users, according to people aware of the matter.

Since the quality of internet speeds are a function of both network and device specifications, the move is aimed at empowering users to take better decisions while purchasing smartphones and other devices such as tablets, laptops, etc.

The matter is currently handled by the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC) under the Department of Telecommunications. TEC will carry out a stakeholders’ consultation before issuing any final directions to the government on the matter, according to government officials.

“There are phones ranging between `6,000-200,000 in the country. While mostly people buy phones looking at the camera, battery, built etc, we also want the companies to give an idea about the maximum data speeds that the devices would support. The plan is to make handset data speeds as one of the performance indicators,” a government official said, adding that the rules are being considered as per international standards like 3GPP.

“We just want a declaration from the handset makers. This would not increase the cost significantly for such companies,” another official said.

Currently, as per standards, the device makers have to comply and give information based on parameters such as battery safety, radiated emissions, Indian language support, mobile emergency support, etc.

“Data communication performance of handsets seems to be an interesting move if mandated by the government as the same will benefit consumers with regard to choice of phones,” said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst at Techarc.

According to Kawoosa, declaration on data speeds capacity will lead to increase in cost for mobile phone companies only if they are asked to get a testing certification for that. According to experts, performance of smartphones, including data speeds is also dependent on the processors used in the phones. The premium handsets have better data communication capacities.

“The direction on data speeds capacity in phones when finalised, will help advanced users who want to have this kind of information. The requirement should be seen more from a compliance point of view,” said Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint.

Sales share of 5G smartphones in India crossed 50% mark for the first time in April, with brands such as Samsung and OnePlus capturing one-third of the share, according to data by Counterpoint Research.

According to Crisil, out of the 150-170 million annual smartphone shipments in India, about 30-35% are 5G-enabled currently.