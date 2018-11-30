Hackers tried to steal customer information: Dell

No Dell products or services were affected, the company said on Wednesday.

Global computer maker Dell Technologies has admitted that hackers may have tried to break into its customers’ accounts as it detected “unauthorised activity” on its network this month.

The company has also hired a digital forensics firm to conduct an independent investigation and engaged law enforcement.

“On November 9, Dell detected and disrupted unauthorised activity on our network that attempted to extract Dell.com customer information, limited to names, email addresses and hashed passwords. Upon detection, we immediately implemented countermeasures and began an investigation,” the tech giant said in a statement.

However, post investigation, the company did not find any conclusive evidence whether any customer information was stolen.

“Furthermore, there is no indication that any credit card or other sensitive customer information was targeted. We have cybersecurity measures in place that limit the impact of any potential exposure, including the hashing of customers’ passwords,” the statement added.

Dell has reset the passwords of Dell.com users to further protect them and their accounts.

Users were requested to rest/change their passwords the next time they log in to Dell.com.