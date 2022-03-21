Hackerearth: Finding right person for the job

Hackerearth aims to help companies assess tech skills while providing a self-assessment and practice platform for the resource base

With over 6.5 million registered developers on the platform, Hackerearth boasts one of the largest online developer bases in the market today. The platform is a hotspot for companies and recruiters to assess talent during the hiring process by hosting tests and hackathons and viewing relevant developer profiles. “Today, we support over 45 languages, a knowledge bank with over 14,000 problems and over 12 profiles of tech talent; it could be an IT person, a data scientist or a full-stack developer,” says Sachin Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Hackerearth. “We are also slowly looking into the assessment of talent post hiring, that is what can companies do on our platform to continuously assess the growth of the talent and provide constant skilling opportunities.”

With several platforms coming into this space, Gupta wants Hackerearth to differentiate itself by not going into technical content creation. While the platform offers the developer community solutions to problems, the actual tutoring part is not within its ambit. With remote working catching on, the platform is also into remote screening and assessment of candidates. “While the IIT kind of talent will always be special, there is also enough talent available online. A company need not be in India to find them,” says Gupta. Further, the platform allows for real-time collaborative coding sessions between recruiters and developers in addition to take-home tests.

For the recruiters, the platform also uses Natural Language Processing to parse a job description highlighting the skills required for any job and consequently creating an assessment based on those skills. “We assess more than half a million candidates a quarter. The whole process is end-to-end automated and that explains the scale,” says Gupta. The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically increased the usage of the platform.

According to him, in Q3CY2020-2021, the platform witnessed 28,000 coding contests in India with over 2 million participants. Companies have also used the platform to conduct internal hackathons remotely for better employee engagement. “US and India are our two focus regions for the next couple of years. The pandemic has demonstrated that these markets have the potential to drive 100% growth year after year. For instance, we achieved 144% increase in revenues in India during Q3 of CY2020-2021,” says Gupta.

The growth facilitated by the pandemic has also helped the startup race ahead in the highly competitive technical assessment space. “Today there are many players in this space and that is actually a good thing for discovering untapped talent. All the platforms have their own utility. We are only focused on expanding and adding meaningful features for both developers and recruiters,” he says.

