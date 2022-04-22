H2e Power commissions India’s first green hydrogen plant for Oil India in Assam

H2e Power Systems, a Pune-based fuel cell and electrolyser start-up, has commissioned the country’s first commercial-grade green hydrogen production plant for Oil India at Jorhat, Assam.

The Adar Poonawalla-backed start-up will use renewable energy from the 500kWe solar plant at Oil India’s pump station to produce hydrogen, which would be blended with natural gas to run hydrogen buses in Assam. This pilot project has a production capacity of 10kg per day which would increase to 30 kg per day.

Siddharth R Mayur, founder and managing director, h2e Power Systems, said this was the culmination of 12 years of innovation by the h2e team. They now had capabilities to not only build electrolysers but also execute large hydrogen projects. h2e Power Systems was founded by Mayur along with Amar Chakradeo and Bhavana S Mayur and is now part of the Poonawalla Group.

h2e is working on three more projects with a few more in the pipeline. Mayur said the company was also working on setting up its Ammonia and Green Hydrogen plant. This would be a larger facility with the capacity to make 200 kg per day.

OIL chairman and managing director, Sushil Chandra Mishra said, they had initiated a study in collaboration with IIT Guwahati on blending green hydrogen with natural gas and study use cases for commercial application of the blended fuel.