H1B visa holders’ spouses, including Indians, make America more attractive for foreign talent

The Trump administration's proposal to withdraw the provision of giving work permits to the spouses of the H-1B visa workers, most of them Indians, will make America less attractive for foreign talent, according to an influential US immigration advocacy body.

By: | Washington | Published: March 30, 2018 11:02 AM
The Trump administration’s proposal to withdraw the provision of giving work permits to the spouses of the H-1B visa workers, most of them Indians, will make America less attractive for foreign talent, according to an influential US immigration advocacy body. Since 2015, the spouses of H-1B workers, who are in the process for becoming permanent residents, have been allowed to work.

However, the Trump administration is considering rescinding this policy of the previous Obama administration, the the American Immigration Council said yesterday. “This policy makes the United States a more appealing place for foreign professionals considering H-1Bs because their spouses — who come on H-4 visas — can continue their careers and contribute to the family income,” it said in a new report. Arguing against Trump administration’s reported move to rescind its policy on H-4 visas, which is issued to the dependents of H-1B visa holders, the council said authorising H-4 spouses to work is advantageous as it allows them to work and brings the US in line with other countries competing to attract talented foreign nationals.

The highly-skilled individuals US employers hope to attract and employ on a H-1B non immigrant visa often have a spouse or family to consider. The potential worker may have a spouse with an established career or a family needing the support of two working parents, it said. “If a spouse retains the option of being employed, the US employer can provide a more appealing and competitive job offer,” it said. According to the council, the US government has provided work authorisation to 105,000 H-4 applicants since 2015. Unlike H-1B visa holders, work authorisation for eligible H-4 spouses is unrestricted, meaning that the H-4 dependents can work for any employer.

Yet their work authorisation, like their immigration status, is dependent on the H-1B worker maintaining a valid immigration status. The H1-B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. US President Donald Trump issued an executive order last year that outlined changes to the employment eligibility for H-4 spouses. It announced the administration’s intent to revoke the regulation permitting certain H-4 spouses to apply for work authorisation. The regulatory agenda published in Fall 2017 reaffirmed this intention, though few details have been made available.

  1. Ken Mathews
    Mar 31, 2018 at 5:15 pm
    I am an Indian American replaced by H1B employees multiple times, 1.5 million H1B employees replaces all American citizens who are qualified( Find How many temporary workers leave America, very few, every year 85,000 new H1B visa is given and old H1B employees keep renewing their visa for 6 years and once I 140 approved- they stay here for ever until they get green card), companies say there are 2 million IT new s in America but they hide the fact that most IT s are contracts of duration 1 year or less so most of 1.5 million H1B employees themselves comes out of project every year and take majority of new IT contracts, 80 of IT s in America are given as contracts to H1B employees and minimum ry mandated 65,000 and remains same for last 30 years, 30 years before some one could house in Manhattan for 65,000 and now these houses cost millions nevertheless H1B ry remains same, even now myself and many Indian Americans apply for , H1B employees undercut us
    1. James Anderson
      Mar 30, 2018 at 2:07 pm
      Seattle employers Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook, UW, Boeing don't want any more H1B visa holders or their spouses. Without a second income you won't be able to afford a home. H1B ad Green card holders anchor babies are flooding the schools and are not wanted in the community as the rampant racism under Trump is spreading to anyone who is darker skinned. Only the first generation will be welcome and the kids will end up working in lower caste s not tech. Texas is even worse for people from India. Canada is a better choice now and we wil move there soon.
