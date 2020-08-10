Gympik: Connected fitness is the future post-COVID-19 outbreak

Our technology equips businesses of any scale to handle their members’ fitness needs in the post- Covid world.”

Most Indian cities are gradually opening up, however the pause in the fitness industry (already staring at huge losses) is likely to last longer. Gympik is trying to be the saviour here; this fast-growing fitness technology platform has integrated virtual training into its flagship product – Traqade—to enable fitness businesses to welcome their members to the virtual world and take their personal training business online.

“The situation remains worrisome for medium and smaller gyms due to the lack of digital infrastructure. Traqade.LIVE puts such fitness businesses on the road to recovery by seamlessly helping them start operating with two revenue streams (offline and online) easily,” says Amaresh Ojha, founder and CEO, Gympik. “It allows them to focus on increasing the member lifetime value (LTV) to keep their business moving. Our technology equips businesses of any scale to handle their members’ fitness needs in the post- Covid world.”

Independent platforms such as Zoom and YouTube are quick fixes, but they are not workable solutions to help the industry recover from the business impact post-Covid-19. Gympik aims to provide the industry with a first-of-a-kind platform to build a scalable model to survive in the changing landscape.

The live-streaming feature integrates seamlessly with Traqade and the entire virtual experience is managed and executed from one platform. This integration allows centre owners to coherently shift to the hybrid business model by offering complimentary on-premise and virtual memberships to acquire and retain members.

Traqade’s live-streaming feature is experiencing rapid adoption across various cities.“It has made managing my online classes very convenient. The software saves a lot of effort in tracking down trainers, class schedules, payments, and sending notifications to members about the classes individually. There is no third party app needed, I can now manage online training business from the same software I was using earlier.” says Roshan Usakoyal, owner of One More Rep Unisex Hardcore Gym, Pune.