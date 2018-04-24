GVK wants to run Ahmedabad, Jaipur airports

State-owned AAI adopted a single-stage process for partial privatisation during which the bidders were asked to give financial bids as well. (Representative image: IE)

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) operator GVK has expressed interest in running the Airport Authority of India’s Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports, a senior government official said on Monday. GVK has submitted bids for taking over maintenance and operations of the two profit-making airports belonging to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). “GVK has bid for both Ahmedabad and Jaipur airport terminal operations. Technical bids are under consideration. The winning bid will be finalised soon,” a civil aviation ministry official said. Jaipur airport has received four expressions of interest (EoIs) while three companies bid for the airport in Ahmedabad on the last day of submission, April 10.

State-owned AAI adopted a single-stage process for partial privatisation during which the bidders were asked to give financial bids as well. The financial proposals are likely to be opened later this month for bidders which qualify the eligibility criteria.

An AAI official said they were confident of generating interest among big players after significant changes in terms and conditions. GVK did not respond to an e-mail query sent by FE. Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports are among the 15-odd profit-making airports of AAI. While Ahmedabad handles 8.42 million passengers annually, Jaipur currently caters to 4.34 million tourists each year.