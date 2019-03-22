GVK Power & Infrastructure to acquire 12 crore shares in Mumbai airport for Rs 924 crore

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 3:17 PM

GVK Power & Infrastructure Friday said its step-down subsidiary GVK Airport Holdings will acquire 12 crore shares of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) for Rs 924 crore from ACSA Global.

After completion of this 10 per cent stake buy from ACSA along with the earlier purchase of 13.5 per cent from Bidvest, GVK Group’s shareholding in MIAL will increase to 74 per cent from the existing 50.5 per cent, a company statement said.

ALSO READ: Foreign investors have faith in India story; GDP revisions based on facts: Top finance ministry official

“GVK Airport Holdings Ltd…has exercised it right, under Right of First Refusal in terms of the Shareholders Agreement dated April 4, 2006….to acquire 12 crore equity shares of MIAL, constituting 10 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of MIAL, from ACSA at the rate of Rs 77 per share,” it added.

