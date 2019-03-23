GVK buys 10% stake in Mumbai Airport for Rs 924 crore, raises stake to 74%

The development comes after a month when GVK Airport exercised its right of first refusal to acquire South African firm Bidvest group’s stake in MIAL.

GVK Power and Infrastructure (GVKPIL) said that its step-down subsidiary, GVK Airport Holdings, has exercised its right, under right of first refusal, in terms of the shareholders agreement to acquire 12 crore equity shares of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), constituting 10% of the total paid-up share capital of MIAL from ACSA Global. The company acquired 10% stake at the rate of Rs 77 per share, which amounts to about Rs 924 crore.

Upon completion of this 10% acquisition, along with the earlier acquisition of 13.5% stake from Bidvest, the equity shareholding of the GVK group will increase to 74% from the existing 50.5% in MIAL, GVK said in a filing to the stock exchange.

With this, the company will acquire Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) Global’s entire stake in MIAL. While the company did not specify about the funds for the proposed acquisition, it has been on the lookout for stake sale in its other verticals as well.

The development comes after a month when GVK Airport exercised its right of first refusal to acquire South African firm Bidvest group’s stake in MIAL. In February, it had acquired a 13.5% stake in MIAL from Bidvest for Rs 1,247 crore ($175 million). MIAL is a public-private joint venture between GVK, Bidvest, ACSA and Airport Authority of India (AAI), which was awarded the mandate for operating and modernising the Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai, in April 2006. The GVK-led MIAL had also received the letter of award for development of greenfield Navi Mumbai international airport project in October 2017.

The AAI, which holds 26% stake in MIAL,will be the only other JV partner after acquiring stake from Bidvest and ACSA by GVK arm in the Mumbai airport company. GVK is looking to raise funds through a stake sale in its airport arm in order to repay debt and meet the expenditure of the Navi Mumbai airport project.