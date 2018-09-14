Guwahati-based startup Wify Cab to launch taxi service in 98 cities

The company is planning to introduce its services across all the smart cities, excluding Goa and Port Blair, he added.

A Guwahati-based startup Friday announced to roll out on-demand cab services across 98 cities in the country under the brand ‘Wify Cab’. The company — Aspiring Ideas and Future Tech Solutions — will also introduce app-based ambulance services.

“We are doing our market surveys now. We have already taken onboard 2,000 cabs. The first service will be launched in Guwahati before Durga Puja,” Aspiring Ideas and Future Tech Solutions Chief Executive Officer Mridul Das said at a press conference here.

The company is planning to introduce its services across all the smart cities, excluding Goa and Port Blair, he added. Highlighting its benefits over other app-based cab services, Das informed that Wify Cabs will have only one rate of Rs 5 per km and will not have any peak time pricing or night charges.

The CEO said it will tie up with different hospitals and private owners for their ambulances to offer the service through Wify Cabs app.

The startup firm has raised a seed capital of Rs 1.2 crore, which is its initial investment outlay, Das said. “We also plan to invest 8 per cent of our profit into CSR, much higher than the mandated two per cent. We will put in this money in constructing roads,” he added.