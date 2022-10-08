Gujarat’s Modhera to be declared first solar powered village

Gujarat’s Modhera, which is famous for its ancient sun temple, is all set to be declared the country’s first solar powered village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially declare Modhera as battery energy storage system (BESS) solar powered village on Sunday, said Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, adding that Modhera will be the first Indian village to be a net renewable energy generator.

During the day, solar panels installed in village homes would generate electricity and after sun set the BESS would supply power to residents.

Patel said that once again Gujarat has taken the lead in green energy and the state is committed to produce 50% of India’s energy requirements through renewable energy by 203o.

Also Read: Adani Group to invest additional Rs 65,000 cr in Rajasthan

The central government and the state government initiated the ‘Solarisation of Modhera Sun Temple and Town’ project to provide 24×7 solar energy through integrationd with BESS at Sujjanpura in Mehsana, nearly 6 km from the famous sun temple.

For this first-of-its-kind project the state government allotted 12 hectares of land. Nearly Rs 80.66 crore have been spent on a 50:50 basis by GOI and the state government in two phases – Rs 69 crore in Phase-I and Rs 11.66 crore in Phase II, said the state government on Friday.

More than 1,300 1 kW rooftop solar systems have been installed in village houses to generate electricity during the day. In the evening, the BESS would supply power to homes. Hence, there would be uninterrupted supply of power (24×7) to the entire village, including the Sun Temple.

The heritage lighting and 3-D projection at Sun Temple will also operate on solar energy. The 3-D projection will educate visitors with the history of Modhera. This projection will operate for 15-18 minutes during the evening. Electric vehicle charging and parking infrastructure have also been created at the temple complex.

“Use of solar power has increased prosperity amongst citizens. Power bills were around Rs 1,000. Now electricity bills have almost reduced to zero. Solar panels have been installed at all feasible houses, free of cost. In case of excess power, we earn extra income too,” said Jatanben Thakor, sarpanch of Modhera village.