Gujarat Traders Federation wants dedicated retail trade policy for medium size traders

In view of Covid-19 conditions, crowded markets should be shifted to other places and for the purpose land should be allocated at lower prices on lease. (Representative image)

In order to support ailing small and medium retail businesses in the current covid-19 pandemic situation, Gujarat Traders Federation (GTF) wants the government of Gujarat to announce a separate retail trade policy along with a relief package.

“Apart from Covid-19 situation, retailers across the state are also facing challenges from the e-commerce sector. Over 15 lakh middle level retailers are struggling to survive in Gujarat at present. They are in a severe state of financial crisis,” says GTF president Jayendra Tanna, adding that the Gujarat government is reviewing Gujarat Retail Trade Policy, which it should announce as early as possible.

Recently the state government announced new Industry Policy in which lots of encouragements have been given to industries in forms of plethora of reliefs, says Tanna adding that in line with the industries policy state government should take action to support retail trades.

GTF has demanded that retail trade should get financial assistance including subsidy, loans with lower interest rates, relief in electricity duty etc.

In view of Covid-19 conditions, crowded markets should be shifted to other places and for the purpose land should be allocated at lower prices on lease.

Besides to develop infrastructure on it, the state government should also make arrangements for finance on lower interest rate, said GTF in a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Apart from GTF, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is also demanding dedicated Retail Trade Policy in the state. According to GCCI’s representation to the state government it said that Gujarat has been recognized across the globe as a predominantly trade oriented state.

“Even during the Middle-Ages when travel was basically through the sea it took years just to reach another country. But Gujarati tradesmen were successfully doing trading actively with the Farthest of countries. Tradesmanship therefore is deep imbibed in the genes of Gujarati people. This enterprising nature of Gujarati people has also been instrumental in transformation of the State from a leader in trade into a manufacturing hub,” said the trade body adding that it is unfortunate that in the process of transformation all focus is on the manufacturing industries, while trade itself is not getting attention.

States such as Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have recognized the huge opportunity in the sector and the need for systematic government intervention to provide support and encouragement to the sector, and have announced state specific Retail Trade Policy, said Tanna, adding that these Retail Policies are however not comprehensive as they ignored the unorganized retail sector which forms a significantly large portion of the overall retail trade segment. Gujarat can amend this mistake in its retail policy, he added.