Gujarat signs MoUs with IAAI, CMAI to promote textile industry

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 8:12 PM

The MoUs were signed here during a roadshow for an investment summit, Vibrant Gujarat 2019, in the presence of chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Gujarat, textile industry news, MoUs, IAAI, CMAI, gujarat textile industryIn the 2019 edition of the summit, the state expects 25,000-30,000 number of MoUs to be signed, according to a state government official. (Representational Image)

Gujarat government Monday signed two memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with the Intimate Apparel Association of India (IAAI) and the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) to promote garment
and apparel sectors in the state.

The summit, to be held from January 18-20, 2019, in Gandhinagar, would be the ninth edition of the event.
“We are expecting good response this year. We expect delegates from 110 countries this year,” Rupani told reporters
after the event.

He said more than 30,000 delegates from 100 countries participated in the last summit. In the eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat last year, the state signed around 25,000 MoUs in sectors such as MSME, chemical, pharma, engineering and IT, among others.

In the 2019 edition of the summit, the state expects 25,000-30,000 number of MoUs to be signed, according to a
state government official.

