  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat PSUs earned profit of Rs 1,000 crore

By: |
October 8, 2020 7:25 AM

Of the total SPSUs, 10 are engaged in electricity related businesses. The turnover of the power sector SPSUs was Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

The power sector SPSUs earned profit of Rs 1,084.95 crore during the year. (Representational image)

Against the aggregate investment of nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore, State Public Sector Undertakings (SPSU) of Gujarat earned profit of hardly over Rs 1,000 crore during the financial year 2018-19.

Of the 87 SPSU, 16 were inactive as on March 31, 2019 said the sources in the state finance department adding that the active SPSU did turnover of Rs 1.48 lakh crore during the period as per their latest financial statements. The turnover of the PSUs was 9.88% of Gujarat’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) for the financial year.

Related News

Of these PSUs, as many as four are listed in stock exchanges including Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation (GSFC), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer Corporation (GNFC) and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (GACL).

Sources further said that the thrust of SPSUs investment was mainly in the power and infrastructure sector as the percentage share of investment in Infrastructure sector was as high as 35.85% in 2018-19.

Of the total SPSUs, 10 are engaged in electricity related businesses. The turnover of the power sector SPSUs was Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

The power sector SPSUs earned profit of Rs 1,084.95 crore during the year. In the case of the remaining 77 SPSUs including 73 State government companies and four statutory corporations’ turnover was around Rs 1.42 lakh crore. Out of these 77 SPSUs, 61 were active. Of the active SPSUs, 44 earned profit of Rs 2487 crore while remaining incurred loss of Rs. 2570 crore. “It means, overall the 87 SPSUs of Gujarat earned aggregate profit of Rs 1,002.49 crore during the financial year 2018-19,” said a senior official with the state finance department.

The present value of investments as on March 31, 2019 in 61 active SPSUs is approximately Rs 1.95 lakh crore. Net Worth of 77 SPSUs as on the date was Rs 65,322 crore. In the case of 10 power sector SPSUs value of investments was Rs 1.23 lakh crore and networth was Rs 26,333 crore as on the date.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Gujarat PSUs earned profit of Rs 1000 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Blue Star to float separate company to run upcoming Sri City plant in Andhra Pradesh
2SBI near 70-80% of pre-Covid business levels: Newly-appointed chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara
3Bharti Airtel extends partnership with Ericsson for deploying 5G-ready radio network