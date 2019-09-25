Gujarat: Ginning, spinning units not likely to get booster soon

Spinners are not optimistic about export market, but they are expecting domestic demands to increase in the wake of impending Diwali festivities.

Notwithstanding expectations of a bumper cotton crop following good rains , hundreds of closed ginning and spinning units in Gujarat will not get a much-needed boost. To make matters worse, those functioning at lower capacities are likely to suffer double whammy of depressed international cotton prices and higher minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,550 per quintal.

Almost 40% of 1,200 ginning mills and 20% of spinning units across Gujarat are closed due to issues related to shortage of raw material. Even after adequate fresh arrivals of raw material in the markets on account of bumper cotton crop, their plight is less likely to change. Industry sources fear even worse situation in coming days if their competitiveness in international market does not improve.

With almost 30% of the country’s total production, Gujarat is considered as the largest cotton producer in the country. Compared to last year’s around 320 lakh bales (a bale consists of 170 kg) cotton crop, this year bumper crop of 380-400 lakh bales is being projected across the nation, said All Gujarat Spinners Association president Saurin Parikh.

Sowing area of cotton in Gujarat has gone up from last year’s 23 lakh hectare to 26 lakh hectare following good rain. Against last year’s 92 lakh bales, cotton production in Gujarat may cross 120 lakh bales, adds Parikh. Saurashtra region of the state alone accounts for almost 70% of Gujarat’s total cotton crop.

Gujarat has an installed capacity of nearly 47 lakh spindles, which is too high compared to overall demand for yarn, said Parikh, adding that already 20% of them are closed and others are functioning at 60% capacity. Spinners are not optimistic about export market, but they are expecting domestic demands to increase in the wake of impending Diwali festivities.

“It is difficult to run ginning mill in current scenario. Going by the MSP, per candy (355.62 kg) price is around Rs 42,000, which is Rs 3,500 higher than the prevailing international cotton price. Higher domestic prices are a major handicap for Gujarat based ginning mills as they are losing competitiveness in export market. Now, we are banking upon domestic demand,” said Arvind Patel, vice-president of Saurashtra Ginners Association.