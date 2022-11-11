Gujarat Gas profit up 65%

Gujarat Gas (GGL), India’s largest city gas distribution (CGD) company, on Thursday posted a 65% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 404 crore for the quarter ended September compared with Rs 245 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company registered an overall revenue from operations of Rs 4,108 crore during Q2FY23 against Rs 3,699 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year. GGL’s Ebitda stands at Rs. 661.26 crore, up 50.22% from Rs 440.20 crore in 2021.

“During the quarter, the company added more than 45,400 new domestic customers, 20 CNG stations, 257 commercial customers and commissioned 61 new industrial customers. As on 30th September 2022, the company has a signed volume of – 5,60,000 standard cubic metre per day (SCMD), which is in the process of commissioning,” the company said.