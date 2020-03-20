Gujarat firm gets licence to make Covid-19 detection kits; can ramp up diagnosis as cases are on rise

Ahmedabad based company has received a license to make coronavirus kits that could test the virus in nearly 2.5 hours.

With over 200 persons already diagnosed positive for coronavirus in India, the cases related to contagion are on a rise in India. In this unfortunate time, the country has got some relief with a new license obtained to make coronavirus detection kit. At a time, when slow detection process and lack of adequate testing centres have made it difficult to detect the virus at an early stage, an Ahmedabad based company has received a license to make coronavirus kits that could test the virus in nearly 2.5 hours. CoSara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, registered in Ahmedabad, has become the only firm in the country to be able to make such kits.

CoSara Diagnostics work as a joint venture with Co-Diagnostics Inc of Utah in the US. The licence is received from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), a month after the application was sent for the same. The company claims that it can detect coronavirus faster than other labs with the help of patent software for detection.

Also Read: Rotomac promoter Vikram Kothari arrested by SFIO; held for manipulating balance sheet to take loans

In an address to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that even the advanced countries of the world are facing a severe it due to Covid-19 pandemic, hence, India may also face the turbulence. In his speech, he said that no full-proof vaccine or drug has yet been invented that could fight coronavirus, however, social distancing could help to arrest the spread.

Meanwhile, to quarantine the virus affected person and isolation of the affected from the community is the only full-proof step that the world is following. While in nations like China, Iran, Italy, and the US, the number of deaths due to coronavirus have exponentially surged, early detection with the India-made kit may not only help to arrest the spread of the virus but it will also provide a cushion if the number of cases exponentially rise in the country and the government facilities get over-crowded.