Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani sets up two high level panels to fast-track investments

Rupani said the committees will meet every fortnight to review and find out if a project is stuck and what government interventions are needed to get the project moving.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay RupanEmami Papersi Friday instituted two high level committees to fast track investment proposals up to Rs 500 crore and another for over Rs 500 crore. “A committee headed by the chief secretary will clear investment proposals up to Rs 500 crore while a committee headed by the chief minister will clear those above Rs 500 crore,” the chief minister said after laying the foundation stone for Emami Papers’ greenfield packaging board plant involving Rs 1,000 crore investment in the first phase.

Rupani said the committees will meet every fortnight to review and find out if a project is stuck and what government interventions are needed to get the project moving. Rupani said the state will set up 16 new GIDC estates over 1,000 hectare. He said 70 per cent of investment agreements signed during the last Vibrant Gujarat summit were for small and medium enterprises.

The minister further said his government, having already trained 75 lakh youth, plans to train 1 lakh apprentices in various trade, along with skill development necessary for quality control. The state has already made it mandatory that new industrial units in the state have to provide 80 per cent jobs of local youth.