GST refund on cancelled house booking; tax department clarifies who will get money back from builders

Published: May 9, 2019 12:59:13 PM

In good news for homebuyers, builders will have to refund GST to them in case of cancellation of flats booked in FY19, the tax department said.

The developers with running projects have been allowed to either continue with in 12 per cent GST slab with ITC, or choose  5 per cent rate without ITC, the CBIC said.

In good news for homebuyers, builders will have to refund GST to them in case of cancellation of flats booked in FY19, the tax department said. However, the developers will be allowed to avail credit adjustment for such refunds, it also said through a clarification in the form of FAQs on changes in the GST rates for realty sector.

The power to choose between the optional GST rates, settled for the sector by May 10, will lie with the builders and not buyers, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) noted.

The government issued the frequently asked questions (FAQs) to bring more clarity on the matter post recent introduction of the rate migration provision. According to the new provision, the companies in the real estate sector could make transition to 5 per cent GST rate for residential flats and 1 per cent for affordable housing units without the benefit of input tax credit (ITC) from April 1, 2019.

The developers with running projects have been allowed to either continue with in 12 per cent GST slab with ITC, or choose  5 per cent rate without ITC, the CBIC also said.

In case of change in the price of the cancelled booking, the builder will be able to issue a ‘Credit Note’ to the buyer, according to the provisions of Section 34. The adjustment of tax paid with respect to the amount of such Note shall be availed by the builder, it noted.

The builders will not be allowed to bring any kind of changes once he chooses either old or new GST regime, in case of projects under construction, the FAQs said.

No GST would be applicable on the agreements or Transfer of Development Right (TDR) made on or after April 1, 2019 for land purchase from the owner by the builder, it informed.

For the agreements made before April 1, 2019, the builder will not be allowed to claim credit for the paid GST amount..

All the towers registered under Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA) by the developers as different projects will be treated as distinct projects, department said, adding separate account books would have to be maintained for the same by the builders.

