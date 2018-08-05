GST Council meeting: Tax burden on MSMEs likely to be relaxed

FM Piyush Goyal and finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia during the 29th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council on Saturday decided to constitute a committee to further discuss and propose steps for easing the tax burden on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the year-old comprehensive indirect tax regime. Although there was no consensus on the kind of relief to be given to these units, the Delhi government has proposed that the Centre and state refund a certain portion of tax paid by MSME businesses registered for GST.

Additionally, the council approved the launch of a pilot project for incentivising digital transactions; the sops would be limited to Rupay cards and UPI-based payment mechanism. Under this scheme, a cashback of 20% of the GST would be given to consumers, with a ceiling of Rs 100 per transaction, finance minister Piyush Goyal said. The pilot will be run in states that volunteer for it. Based on the benefits of the scheme, the council would decide the scheme’s eventual rollout across the country.

As FE had reported earlier, the government was considering the proposal of extending tax sops to the MSME sector in terms of refunds. The idea behind the proposal is that while large sections of MSMEs had been exempt from excise as well VAT duty in pre-GST regime, they are now paying GST equivalents of both these taxes. This has led to lower margins and inability to compete in the market for small taxpayers.

“So what has been decided is that the GoM will be formed and within six weeks, they will be given some kind of a report on how do we enable industries to compete and what are the processes that are destabilising the smaller players,” Manpreet Badal, Punjab finance minister, said after the meeting.

Badal said while big industries were growing at a healthy pace, medium-scale industries suffered losses of about 30% in the last year. “For small industries, losses have been 300% and because of this, the special meeting was convened. Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia said big businesses give more taxes, but large number of small businesses provide employment.

The GoM would be headed by minister of state for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla, and will have finance ministers of Delhi, Bihar, Assam, Kerala and Punjab as members. The committee will be assisted by the law committee for proposals on simplification of procedures for small taxpayers, and the rate committee for looking into the demand of rate cuts on certain items.